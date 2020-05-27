We want to win for the fans

Ryan Nyambe says he will miss the matchday buzz should the remaining Championship fixtures be played behind closed doors.

Nyambe, who admits to feeling a mixture of nerves and adrenaline when walking out in front of big crowds, has been following the progress and protocols in Germany, whose season resumed earlier this month.

And whilst playing in front of empty stadiums will be an unusual experience, the 22-year-old defender believes it is the safest solution for everyone connection with the club.

“I watched the Dortmund game last weekend and it’s strange seeing the stadium empty and how far the subs were sitting away from each other with masks on,” the right-back told iFollow Rovers.

“I don’t know how to describe it, it didn’t seem normal to be fair, but it’s got to be done.

“It’s probably going to be like back in the day, when you were an Under-16, and there’s no atmosphere and you’re just playing.

“Sometimes, if you’re playing a game and you’re losing, you need a boost from the fans, but they’re not going to be there and that’s something we’ll have to adapt to.

“Like a lot of people have said, and it’s a fact to be fair, a football club is nothing without its fanbase.

“You need support around you and the fans make the games more of a buzz.

“I miss the adrenaline before a game, that little nervous feeling in your belly as you’re walking out onto the pitch, and it might not be like that anymore.

“You sometimes need that adrenaline and nerves to get you going before a game and I don’t know how it’s going to be when I go back.

“The fans are definitely important.”

It is expected that fans will be able to view Rovers’ remaining games via the club website and Nyambe says he wants to be successful for the supporters watching at home.

“At the end of the day, you’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for the club and for the fans as well,” he added.

“You’ve got to try and get a result for them, because if we win then they’re happy.

“We’ll know that they’re watching.”