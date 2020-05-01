U18s and U23s leagues terminated

Following today’s announcement from the EFL, Rovers can confirm that the club’s Under-18s and Under-23s won’t be resuming their 2019-20 league seasons.

The decision to terminate the Academy Games Programme has been taken to give Academy staff and their players an element of clarity at this challenging time.

Youth team fixtures had been suspended since March 13th following the outbreak of the Coronavirus across the country.

Players had been taking part in a series of physical, technical and educational programmes from home, in order to keep themselves in the best possible shape, should it be deemed safe enough for football to resume.

However, today’s announcement means that Rovers’ participation in the following competitions for the 2019-20 season has now ended:

Premier League 2

Premier League Cup

Under-18 Premier League

A further announcement on the final league standings or other outcomes for the season is expected to be made at a future date.

Billy Barr’s development squad were sitting ninth in Premier League 2 Division 1, having accumulated 21 points from 17 games, with five league games remaining.

The Under-23s were also through to the last 16 of the Premier League Cup, where they were due to host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mike Sheron’s Under-18s were 11th in the Premier League North table, having picked up 14 points from 15 games, with seven league games remaining.

A decision is yet to be made on the resumption of this season’s FA Youth Cup, with Rovers set to face Manchester City at the semi-final stage.