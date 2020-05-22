Skip to site footer
Testing ahead of proposed training return

Players and staff will be tested today for COVID-19 ahead of a return to training next week

5 Hours ago

Rovers players and coaching staff will today undergo tests for COVID-19, ahead of a proposed return to the training ground early next week.

A total of 27 players and 17 staff will take the COVID-19 test, monitored and supervised by Rovers’ Club Doctor, Chris Dalton, and Head of Physiotherapy, Andy Mitchell.

Providing it is safe to do so, the first team squad will then return to Rovers’ Brockhall training base on Monday, for the first time in over 10 weeks, in allocated time slots and in small groups consisting of a maximum of five players and three staff per pitch.

Upon arrival at the training ground, social distancing and personal hygiene measures will be strictly observed at all times, in line with Government guidelines.

The communal areas, including the dressing rooms, dining room, indoor pitch, recreation room and gym, will remain closed for the returning groups.

On resumption of training, all players and staff who visit the training ground will be submitted to two further tests per week. Daily health questionnaires and temperature checks will also be carried out.

Should any players or members of staff test positive or show any symptoms of COVID-19, then they must isolate for at least seven days.

Over recent weeks, the club has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to produce a detailed medical protocol document, outlining the strict measures to be imposed, to ensure the training facilities are as safe as they possibly can be for the players and staff returning to training, as we move a step closer to the resumption of the 2019-20 Championship season.


