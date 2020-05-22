Sports College A-Team celebrate remarkable CEFA season

Following the EFL's decision to end the Community & Education Football Alliance League competitions for the season, Blackburn Rovers Sports College's A-Team came together, online, to pay tribute to their remarkable campaign.

The Community & Education Football Alliance League competition runs for EFL Club Community Organisations who represent Premier League and EFL clubs across the country.

The League offers playing opportunities for young people of all abilities, with most teams comprising of students from further education.

The Blackburn Rovers Sports College entered three teams into the competition during the season, with the men's BTEC A-Team leading the CEFA North West One Division by three points, with five games to go, when football was suspended in mid-March.

Education & Sports Tutor, Andrew Eminson-Smith, who took charge of the Rovers A-Team, said a celebration of the team's achievements is the least he could do.

"It has been a fantastic season with so much to be pleased about," he said. "I contacted the lads in the A-Team WhatsApp group to get their thoughts on having an end of season awards via a Zoom meeting.

"I asked for nominations and they all got back to me quickly. I put together a presentation and it was great to see that every single player logged in to the meeting to celebrate their achievements."

The season threw up many individual accolades, which included Andrew's Manager Player of the Season going to top goalscorer Jack Price, who had an outstanding campaign, leading the line and captaining the team on several occasions.

Jack also went on to collect the Players' Player of the Season and a well deserved Golden Boot award.

Midfielder Rayhan Yakub went on to scoop the Manager's Most Improved Player of the Season, while his midfield partner, Dominic Poole, went on to pick up Captain's Player of the Season.

Media's Player of the Season went to defender Connor Cowan, with the Players' Most Improved Player of the Season going to forward Kane O'Brien.

The Goal of the Season award went to Saul Oldham for his unstoppable volley in the top-of-the-table clash against last season's champions Carlisle United.

Andrew went on to say it was great to bond the group in these uncertain times.

"We've obviously not been together as a group for a few months now, with our last game being when we won at Burnley back in March," added the Education & Sports Tutor.

"It was brilliant to see everyone bonding together again, all in their shirts and ties. They're all a credit to each other and it has been a pleasure to work with them all."

With EFL CEFA competitions now ended, Blackburn Rovers Sports College now face an anxious wait on an EFL update on how to conclude the final standings in the league's North West One Division.

Rovers had a fantastic February, beating last year's winners Carlisle and seeing off fellow contenders Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers, before beating Burnley in their final game to put themselves top of the league by three points with a favourable goal difference.

With the end of season awards now concluded, Andrew hopes the biggest prize will be awarded to the A-Team when the time is right.

"I think they deserve to be crowned champions," he added. "Their application and ownership to their education and football has been amazing to be a part of.

"Hopefully when the time comes to deciding the conclusion to these competitions, the EFL crown Blackburn Rovers as champions and hopefully when we're allowed we can all celebrate together."

Alongside the A-Team's successful awards, Blackburn Rovers Sports College staff organised a students quiz night via their online virtual classroom.

The quiz was across six rounds and challenged the Sports College students on everything from Rovers to music to general knowledge. The evening went really well, with Sports College staff showing their dedicated commitment to their students in these uncertain times.

Your College, Your Future. Are you uncertain on your next steps after high school? Blackburn Rovers Sports College could be just the place for you!

Come and study our BTEC In Sport course and have the opportunity of representing the famous blue-and-white halves during the next academic year, whilst studying at our historic home of Ewood Park.

Register your interest today by emailing dan.maynard@brfctrust.co.uk