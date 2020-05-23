Safety first, says Ryan

Ryan Nyambe says player welfare was always the primary consideration, as discussions took place between the players regarding Monday’s proposed return to training.

Nyambe was one of 27 players who was tested for COVID-19 yesterday, 10 weeks on from when the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the Coronvirus outbreak.

The right-back says that the fact the players were able to have those conversations shows the spirit within the squad and he admitted that there is a collective desire to fulfil the remaining fixtures, with Rovers sitting just three points outside the play-offs.

“With the season that we were having and the position that we’re in, I would like to finish it,” the 22-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“The most important thing is that we keep people safe, but personally I would like to finish the season.

“We’ve had conversations about it. It was put in the (WhatsApp) group that if you’re not comfortable coming back to training then you should speak up, because it looks most likely that the league will resume.

“So it was put in the group that if you have family at home that it could affect then you should speak up.

“I think it was the manager’s suggestion, because he’s a family man himself and he wouldn’t want to put someone in a difficult situation if you don’t want to be in that situation. I think he understands and it’s good that as a group and as a team that we can speak about stuff like that.

“It’s obviously going to be non-contact for the first few weeks, which will be different, and the coaches are going to try and arrange things to make it as interesting as they can.

“We’ll probably just do passing drills and things at a safe distance. Everyone misses football, but people’s health comes first and it’s understandable that whatever happens is for the best for everyone.”