Rovers to support Mental Health Awareness Week

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust will proudly be getting behind Mental Health Foundation's upcoming Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mental Health Awareness Week takes places from Monday May 18th to Sunday May 24th, with Community Trust staff working hard behind the scenes to put together a selection of resources for local schools.

Everyone has mental health and, much like physical health, it needs looking after.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's Wellbeing Officer, Simon Wootton, has developed resources with the theme of kindness, which are aimed at children in upper key stage two to support an increased awareness of mental health.

"The Mental Health Foundation's Mental Health Awareness Week is another opportunity to put those conversations in the spotlight and further normalise discussions around mental health, just as we have done for our physical health,” said Simon.

"As someone who has struggled with my own mental health, I understand how vital it is to support the promotion of positive mental health for all across our local community."

Each day next week, via Community Trust social media channels, the #WeWillGetRoverThis daily challenges will be adapted to a wellbeing challenge to support Mental Health Awareness Week.

The resource pack sent out to local schools is to help open up discussions for young people and their families about looking after their emotional wellbeing.

Alongside the daily challenges posted on social media, the Community Trust will be offering additional digital support for adults with topics supporting mental health awareness.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust is committed to helping the local community, particularly in these uncertain times.

Next week, there will be additional online resources for adults, exploring topics such as managing negative emotions, practising self-kindness, challenging the stigma around mental health, realising mindfulness and positive changes and transformative kindness.

Whether you call it mental health, mental wellbeing or emotional health, mindset is being talked about more than ever. The local and wider community are learning to deal with the new challenges of lockdown, so being aware of mental health is even more vital.

You can follow everything that Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are doing to support #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek from tomorrow on the @BRFCTrust social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.