Rovers sadness over former Director

Blackburn Rovers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former club Director Walter Hubert, aged 87.

Born in Schluchtern, near Frankfurt, Walter arrived in Blackburn at the age of eight when his family fled Nazi Germany in September 1939 following the outbreak of the Second World War.

He became an avid Rovers fan after the war and, after helping his father build up a successful scrap metal business that employed many people in the town, he joined the club as a Director and served on the Board during the 1960s and 70s.

After moving away from the North West in the 1980s, Walter continued to follow the club’s fortunes, despite not being able to attend games in his latter years due to ill health.

He died at his home in London on May 11th after a long battle with cancer, however Rovers remained on his mind even at the end, as he discussed ‘The English Game’ and a book about the club’s Golden Anniversary from 1925 with members of his family in the days leading up to his death.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah, from his first wife, and her family.

The thoughts and wishes of everyone at Blackburn Rovers are with Walter’s family and friends at this difficult time.