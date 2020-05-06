Rovers Rewind: Victory at Ewood Day!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the penultimate fixture from the historic 1994-95 title-winning campaign, as Rovers secured a priceless three points in their pursuit of the Premiership crown courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at Ewood Park.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Friday night … 25 years to the day since the memorable match took place!

Back on May 8th 1995, matchwinner Alan Shearer may have scored his 33rd league goal of the season – rising highest at the back post to head home Graeme Le Saux’s cross – but it was Tim Flowers who made the headlines.

The Rovers keeper produced a sensational performance to keep Newcastle at bay, before famously declaring that the team had plenty of ‘bottle’!

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Friday’s match follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001) and Oxford United (May 2018), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!