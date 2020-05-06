Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Victory at Ewood Day!

With no live football at present, we've selected another classic clash to show in full on YouTube!

1 Hour ago

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the penultimate fixture from the historic 1994-95 title-winning campaign, as Rovers secured a priceless three points in their pursuit of the Premiership crown courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at Ewood Park.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Friday night … 25 years to the day since the memorable match took place!

Back on May 8th 1995, matchwinner Alan Shearer may have scored his 33rd league goal of the season – rising highest at the back post to head home Graeme Le Saux’s cross – but it was Tim Flowers who made the headlines.

The Rovers keeper produced a sensational performance to keep Newcastle at bay, before famously declaring that the team had plenty of ‘bottle’!

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Friday’s match follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001) and Oxford United (May 2018), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers Rewind: A promotion party!

5 May 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Promotion at Preston!

2 May 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: David defeats Goliath!

29 April 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: A promotion pleaser!

24 April 2020

To mark the two-year anniversary of the 1-0 win away to Doncaster, which secured Rovers’ return to the Championship, we will be showing the memorable match in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Restrictions have provided period of reflection

11 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has been trying to take the positives from the lockdown period and use it to analyse how he operates as a manager.

Read full article

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

14 Hours ago

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 5pm today.

Read full article

Club News

Defeat for Arma in FM Cup

5 May 2020

Adam Armstrong bowed out of the EFL Football Manager Cup after Rovers lost 2-0 to Preston North End at the third round stage.

Read full article

Club News

Armstrong plays host to Preston

5 May 2020

Adam Armstrong will be in the Ewood Park dugout tonight when he takes on Preston North End in the third round of the EFL Football Manager Cup.

Read full article

View more