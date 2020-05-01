Rovers Rewind: Promotion at Preston!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the local derby against Preston North End that saw Rovers secure promotion to the Premier League in May 2001.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Saturday night … 19 years to the day since the memorable match took place!

In what was the penultimate league outing of the 2000-01 season, Graeme Souness’ side knew that a victory would see them avoid going into a tense final day promotion decider with Bolton Wanderers.

But Preston, already assured of a place in the play-offs, did their best to spoil the party.

After Damien Johnson had a goal ruled out early on, Garry Flitcroft saw a shot well saved and from the resultant corner, Craig Short’s header was tipped over the bar.

Matt Jansen then sent a header wide, before Mark Hughes and substitute Marcus Bent were both thwarted by Preston keeper David Lucas.

The hosts threatened with long-range shots from Iain Anderson and Jon Macken, before Rovers finally grabbed the goal their display deserved.

With 72 minutes on the clock, Short headed a Craig Hignett corner across goal and Jansen was on hand to head home his 23rd league goal of the campaign and seal Rovers’ return to the top flight!

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Saturday’s match follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018) and Manchester United (February 2006), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!