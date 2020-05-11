Rovers Rewind: King Kenny’s men crowned Champions!

To mark the 25th anniversary of Rovers’ Premiership title triumph, we will be showing a full match replay of that historic day at Anfield from May 14th 1995 this Thursday!

The game against Liverpool will be shown on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Thursday night … 25 years to the day since Kenny Dalglish’s side were crowned champions of England.

Rovers went into the final day fixture two points clear of Manchester United, who faced a trip to West Ham United, knowing that a victory would guarantee them the title.

The visitors got off to the perfect start, opening the scoring on 20 minutes when Alan Shearer notched his 34th league goal of an incredible individual and collective campaign.

Liverpool levelled things up midway through the second half, through John Barnes, and Rovers’ fans had their hearts in their mouths when Jamie Redknapp curled home a last-minute free-kick.

However, news soon filtered through that Manchester United had been held to a 1-1 draw at Upton Park and Rovers lifted the league title for the first time in 81 years!

Thursday’s memorable match follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001), Oxford United (May 2018) and Newcastle United (May 1995), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

