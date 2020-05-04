Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers Rewind: A promotion party!

With no live football at present, we've selected another classic clash to show in full on YouTube!

5 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the final day fixture from the 2017-18 promotion-winning season, when a full house at Ewood Park roared Rovers to a 2-1 victory over Oxford United.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm tomorrow night … two years to the day since the memorable match took place!

A partisan crowd of over 27,000 descended on Ewood Park for the promotion party, after Tony Mowbray’s men had secured an immediate return to the Championship away at Doncaster 11 days earlier.

Determined to sign off in style, a strong Rovers side started well and opened the scoring inside 12 minutes when Darragh Lenihan headed home his first goal for the club past Simon Eastwood.

The former Rovers keeper then made an excellent stop to thwart Adam Armstrong, before bringing down Elliott Bennett inside the box, but Charlie Mulgrew missed the opportunity to net his 15th league goal of the season when he saw his spot-kick superbly saved.

James Henry threatened to dampen the supporters’ spirits when he equalised for Oxford midway through the second half, but Jack Payne lashed home a left-foot shot 10 minutes later to seal the win and round off a memorable Rovers campaign.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Tuesday’s match follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006) and Preston North End (May 2001), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Promotion at Preston!

2 May 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: David defeats Goliath!

29 April 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: A promotion pleaser!

24 April 2020

To mark the two-year anniversary of the 1-0 win away to Doncaster, which secured Rovers’ return to the Championship, we will be showing the memorable match in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm...

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Watch Reid's rocket v Wigan!

21 April 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Deferral discussions ‘a mature process’

1 Hour ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray was pleased to see the players ‘step up’ when asked about deferring their wages in order to safeguard the club and ease the financial burden on the Owners.

Read full article

Club News

Players resume home-based training plans

6 Hours ago

Rovers’ senior players will today resume their individual training programmes after a three-week break.

Read full article

Club News

Arma handed home tie against Preston

3 May 2020

Adam Armstrong will be in the home dugout at Ewood Park for the first time in his virtual managerial career after Rovers were drawn at home to Preston North End in the third round of the EFL Football...

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Jayson Leutwiler

3 May 2020

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler became the latest Rovers player to take the hot-seat in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

View more