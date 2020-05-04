Rovers Rewind: A promotion party!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the final day fixture from the 2017-18 promotion-winning season, when a full house at Ewood Park roared Rovers to a 2-1 victory over Oxford United.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm tomorrow night … two years to the day since the memorable match took place!

A partisan crowd of over 27,000 descended on Ewood Park for the promotion party, after Tony Mowbray’s men had secured an immediate return to the Championship away at Doncaster 11 days earlier.

Determined to sign off in style, a strong Rovers side started well and opened the scoring inside 12 minutes when Darragh Lenihan headed home his first goal for the club past Simon Eastwood.

The former Rovers keeper then made an excellent stop to thwart Adam Armstrong, before bringing down Elliott Bennett inside the box, but Charlie Mulgrew missed the opportunity to net his 15th league goal of the season when he saw his spot-kick superbly saved.

James Henry threatened to dampen the supporters’ spirits when he equalised for Oxford midway through the second half, but Jack Payne lashed home a left-foot shot 10 minutes later to seal the win and round off a memorable Rovers campaign.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Tuesday’s match follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006) and Preston North End (May 2001), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!