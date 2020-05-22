Rovers Rewind: A premier promotion secured!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the 1992 Division Two play-off final against Leicester City, when Rovers booked their place in the newly-formed Premiership courtesy of a 1-0 Wembley win.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Monday night (May 25th) … 28 years to the day since the memorable match took place!

Despite a disastrous run-in to the 1991-92 campaign, Kenny Dalglish’s side managed to secure a sixth-place finish in Division 2.

After defeating Derby County 5-4 on aggregate at the semi-final stage, Rovers faced the Foxes in the final, with Dalglish asking Tony Parkes to lead the team out at Wembley in recognition of his loyal long service.

The only goal of the game came on the stroke of half-time, as David Speedie – who scored a final day hat-trick against Plymouth Argyle to secure Rovers’ place in the play-offs – was brought down in the box and Mike Newell made no mistake from the spot.

Newell missed a second spot-kick in the second half, following a foul on Mark Atkins by Leicester keeper Carl Muggleton, but Rovers saw the game out to ensure top-flight football returned to Ewood Park for the first time in 26 years.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!