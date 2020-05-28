Rovers Rewind: A derby day triumph!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the 3-2 victory over local rivals Burnley at Ewood Park from October 2009.

We will be showing the memorable match in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Friday night (May 29th).

It was the first top-flight meeting between the two teams since 1966 and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

In a sizzling start, Sam Allardyce’s side were left stunned early on when Robbie Blake blasted home from outside the box, but local lad David Dunn equalised for Rovers with a low drive just minutes later.

Franco Di Santo then headed home from close range to put the hosts in front, before Pascal Chimbonda produced a fantastic finish to extend Rovers’ lead just before the break.

Chris Eagles netted a late consolation for the visitors, but Rovers saw out the remaining moments to claim a worthy win and the derby day spoils.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Friday’s match follows the re-runs of games against Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001), Oxford United (May 2018), Newcastle United (May 1995), Liverpool (May 1995), Chelsea (December 2009) and Leicester City (May 1992), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!