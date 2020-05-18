Rovers Rewind: A cup classic!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the six-goal thriller against Chelsea from December 2009, when Paul Robinson was the penalty shoot-out hero, as Rovers booked their place in the semi-finals of the Carling Cup.

We will be showing the quarter-final tie in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Wednesday night.

In an entertaining Ewood encounter, Nikola Kalinic opened the scoring for Mark Hughes’ men early on, before Didier Drogba levelled for the visitors at the start of the second half.

Salomon Kalou then fired Chelsea ahead, before Brett Emerton’s equaliser sent the tie to extra-time.

Benni McCarthy converted from the spot as Rovers regained the lead on 93 minutes, only for Paulo Ferreira to level the tie once more deep into stoppage time.

However, the hosts held their nerve in the shoot-out, as Robinson saved from Michael Ballack and Gael Kakuta to send Rovers through to the last four.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Wednesday’s memorable match follows the re-runs of games against Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001), Oxford United (May 2018), Newcastle United (May 1995) and Liverpool (May 1995), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!