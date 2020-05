Blackburn Rovers is pleased to report a clean bill of health following Friday’s first phase of the COVID-19 testing programme.

The 27 first team players and 17 staff who took the test for the virus at the club’s Academy have all recorded negative results.

The players and coaching staff will report to Rovers’ Brockhall training base as planned tomorrow (Monday) to resume training in small groups and will undergo two further tests each week, in line with EFL and Government guidelines.