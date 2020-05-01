Rovers play vital role in Blackburn's hour of need

As part of the #OneRoversTogether campaign, Rovers are proud to continue to support the Blackburn Foodbank in our community's hour of need.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust had selected Blackburn Foodbank to be the benefit charity partner of the Sleep Out for Blackburn event that was due to take place at Ewood Park at the end of March.

However, due to the threats posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, this was sadly forced to be cancelled, with the Foodbank having to deal with a number of changes due to the complex nature of COVID-19.

The Foodbank's primary focus is providing nutritionally balanced emergency food parcels to people who, for a variety of reasons, are experiencing a period of crisis.

Alongside providing these food parcels, clients benefit from the charity's Money Advice Service, showers, clothes bank, computer hub and cafeteria.

Due to the current crisis, the local registered charity, who are a member of the Trussell Trust national network of Foodbanks, had to make operational changes in becoming an online service, in order for everyone to be best protected.

Rovers have rallied behind the Foodbank, working alongside them to support the organisation and the community in their hour of need.

The Community Trust have offered their support, with staff on hand each Monday, Wednesday and Friday to pack vehicles up and deliver food packages to clients who need them the most.

Chris McGrail, the Community Trust's Head of Community Programmes, has said it has been fantastic to be involved.

"The clients have been so thankful,” he said. “Everyone that we're delivering to have said that they're so appreciative.

"The role that the football club and Community Trust are playing throughout this period is huge, especially for the people of the town."

Blackburn Foodbank is relying on the generosity from local organisations and the general public, and have set up a JustGiving page to enable them to use funds to purchase food for clients.

Janet, one of the many dedicated volunteers from the Foodbank, has said the generosity of the local community has blown her away.

"Without the generosity of organisations who donate the food we wouldn't exist," she said.

"We've had deliveries from Tesco and Morrisons and kind donations from The Cardboard Box Company to be able to pack the food and transport it more easily.”

Rovers continues to play a vital role in the community in the fight against COVID-19 and Community Trust staff will be back out on the streets of Blackburn delivering food packages in the safest way possible, as per the Government guidelines.