Quiz: Dougie's debut!

There have been 13 players who have represented England as a Rovers player since Bryan Douglas made his debut for his country back in 1957!

2 Hours ago

A Rovers legend in the form of Bryan Douglas celebrates his birthday today, so we thought we'd mark Dougie's 86th year with a spot of trivia.

The icon made his debut for England back in 1957, earning the first of what would total 36 caps for his country, which spanned across almost six years.

Of course, being a one-club man, all of those England appearances came when Bryan was representing Rovers.

So can you name the 13 players, including Bryan, who appeared for England whilst being at Rovers from 1957 onwards?

Take part in the quiz below to see if you can name all of them!

Note that the number of caps are from their time as a Rovers player.


