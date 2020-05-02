QE say thanks to DG

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead has paid a heartfelt thanks to Danny Graham for his fundraising efforts in support of the hospital’s patients and staff in these challenging times.

The Rovers striker has set up a JustGiving page and is auctioning off some football memorabilia from his career to raise funds for the hospital where he was born.

His first item – a signed matchday shirt from his debut season at Rovers – went for £700 and Graham has already surpassed the £5,000 target he set in less than a week!

The hospital, who have been overwhelmed by Graham’s generosity, say that the funds will enable them to provide staff, who have been working long shifts, as well as their most vulnerable patients, who are unable to see family and friends due to the risks posed by COVID-19, with basic essentials such as food, care packages and toiletries.

Ross Wigham, Head of Communications and Marketing at the QE Gateshead, said: “As everyone knows, it’s a really challenging time in the NHS at the moment, so what Danny is doing is fantastic.

“We’re dealing with hundreds of patients who are sadly suffering with COVID-19 and that has added real pressure on our staff and also the people who are coming in for treatment, so we’re immensely grateful to Danny and everyone else who is helping out the NHS in their time of need.

“Here in Gateshead, we’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and the wider community, who have done so much to support us during the past few weeks.

“For someone like Danny, who was brought up here, but who now lives and plays football elsewhere in the country, it’s fantastic that he’s still thinking of his roots and his local community and helping out as much as he can.

“Gateshead isn’t one of the wealthier areas of the country, so we do need all the support we can get. Every penny really does count and gets to the people who need it the most. His donation and all the donations mean so much to us here and the 5,000 staff we employ, as well as to the patients who we are seeing in these unprecedented times.

“We’ve all been really touched to see so many different people providing things, especially when it’s things so close to their heart. Some of the items that Danny is auctioning must be very personal to him, in his career, so that adds an extra poignancy and we’re all really grateful for that.”

To donate to Danny’s JustGiving page, please click here.