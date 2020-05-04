Players resume home-based training plans

Rovers’ senior players will today resume their individual training programmes after a three-week break.

The squad were given time off the specified schedules they were all issued when the season was suspended in mid-March in order to ensure they were both physically and mentally refreshed for when football resumes.

Although no definitive date has been given for when the players can return to their Brockhall training base, manager Tony Mowbray is preparing for a possible return over the coming weeks.

“We’ll be back working, doing yoga in the morning, doing stretches, talking together, having a bit of social, and then sending them off around 11 o’clock time to go and do their work,” said the Rovers boss.

“Hopefully they can find pitches around where they live. If they can’t, they’ll do road running. The App will show how far they’ve done and how fast they’ve done.

“That’s all we can do really. If we do get back to work in the middle of May, it should give us a three-week period before the players start playing again, to give them a chance to get up to match fitness.

“So we’re trying to do a two-week build into a three-week build into the games. So five weeks, which is about what you would do for a pre-season.”

Despite a potential return being in the pipeline, Mowbray admits it will be virtually impossible to adhere to social distancing guidelines once the players are all back together at the training ground.

“For me, the first step is to get back on the training ground at some stage, with social distancing, so you can record their running against each other and their competitive edge again,” he added.

“And yet, you can’t have a competitive edge, even in small-sided games, because you can’t have social distancing in football. It’s a contact sport.

“It’s a really difficult one, that while the rest of the world is social distancing and worrying about their relatives, that football you could even think about people tackling and challenging and going up for corners or hugging each other after a goal or naturally shaking each other’s hands. It’s really difficult.”