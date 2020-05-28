Over 3,000 children engage in Rovers’ Home School Festival

Last week's Joy of Moving Home School Festival was a roaring success, with Rovers delivering the festival to 25 local schools, impacting 3,774 school children from the local area.

Following the launch of the new online Joy of Moving Resource Hub, the Home School Festival involved 72 other EFL Trust network Club Community Organisations.

It offered children and families a full week of movement and fun, with different games and activities to choose from.

The Joy of Moving programme, a Ferrero CSR project, has been supporting Year 5 children across EFL communities in the UK for the past six years. The Joy of Moving programme has consisted of two elements; the Move & Learn programme and Joy of Moving Festivals.

The Home School Festival was delivered online with dedicated Community Trust staff sending the online workbook out to primary schools and using social media channels to deliver games, activities and competitions in a variety of creative ways.

A total of 25 local schools got on board with the fun festival, creating a real sense of community spirit online.

Jen Calvert, who is Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's Assistant School Education Officer, said the Joy of Moving festival has been inspiring.

"We have been thrilled with the uptake from the schools and the enthusiasm with which the pupils have approached the Home School Festival,” she said.

"Staying active during lockdown is certainly a challenge, so it is hugely gratifying to see the way in which the festival has inspired so many young children.

"Blackburn Rovers Community Trust is proud to work in partnership with the EFL Trust and Ferrero to make this accessible for so many children and help them to discover the joy of moving."

The Joy of Moving Home School Festival has now ended, but there are plenty of online resources to keep your children entertained over on Ferrero's Joy of Moving resource hub - https://www.joyofmovingresourcehub.co.uk/games-and-activities