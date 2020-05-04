OneRovers culture came to the fore

Rovers chief executive Steve Waggott believes the mutual agreement over wage deferrals, between players and senior staff, highlights the harmony within the club.

Last week, it was announced that the first team squad, along with club executives and football management, had all agreed to defer between a third and 50% of their wages from April 1st to June 30th to ensure that non-playing staff continue to be paid.

Waggott said the positive outcome reinforced the ‘OneRovers’ ethos which exists across the club and he hopes that will stand the group in good stead when the 2019-20 season resumes, as Tony Mowbray’s men chase a place in the play-offs.

“I think it really shows the cohesion between the playing staff, football management staff and the operational management of the club,” said Rovers' CEO.

“We talk about OneRovers and being together, but you can have all the straplines you want, it’s in these days of tough decisions where you see whether it’s words or a culture and a philosophy within the club, and I found out that it was a really positive discussion and highlighted how together we are at Rovers.

“Hopefully, if we do get back to our mini-league of the last nine games, that we’ll have that positivity to drive us forward and hopefully get into the play-off spots.

“When we get back to the resumption of football, we need a highly-motivated squad for the final nine games, so I didn’t want to end up in a financial war against the players if they thought I was applying more stringent rules than other clubs. We did it from a mature and considered position.

“We involved the PFA at a very early stage, to make sure we were in harmony, and it seemed to work really well and at the end of the negotiations everyone felt it was a fair and reasonable thing to do for the club to continue and make sure everyone got paid in full.”