Nyambe feeling good about his game

Ryan Nyambe says he is hungry to improve further after describing the current campaign as his best yet.

The 22-year-old Academy graduate, who made his debut for the club in August 2015, has become a firm fixture in the side over recent years.

The right-back, who has now made 97 league starts in Rovers colours, has received plenty of plaudits for the improvements to the attacking side of his game this season, with Nyambe reaping the rewards of the extra work he is putting in both on and off the pitch at the Senior Training Centre.

And the defender is eager to develop his game further, as he targets top-flight football with the club he joined at the age of 13.

“Personally, I’ve been happy with the way I’ve conducted myself, as a person and as a player,” said Nyambe, when reflecting on the season so far.

“It’s been good. This season has probably been the best season that I’ve had. I’ve just tried to do the basics really, do the simple stuff, and try to get as much help as I can, with the extra training sessions, and I’ve been feeling good, mentally and physically.

“It’s a great feeling when you see the improvements in your game, because when you work hard for such a long time and you start seeing results, it just gives you more hunger to want more and I can feel that in myself.

“I want to play in the Premier League one day and I’d love to do that with Blackburn Rovers, and I want to be a big part in that and for me to be a big part in that, I have to work hard and do the right things and better myself, so when that day comes and we’re in the Prem, I’ll be ready and we’ll be ready.

“It’s just a good feeling when you see improvement and it just gives you more hunger.”