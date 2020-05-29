Skip to site footer
Mowbray: We were surprised by Bennett's test result

“The situation regarding Elliott was disappointing for him, but it’s disappointing for us all"

4 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits that his staff and playing squad were shocked when learning of Elliott Bennett's positive COVID-19 test.

Having initially submitted a negative test last Friday (May 22nd), Bennett took a second test on Monday (May 25th), which has now provided a positive result.

The 31-year-old, who is asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, will now self-isolate at home for the next seven days and provided he develops no symptoms, he will, in line with medical protocols, return to training with his Rovers team-mates on Friday June 5th.

“Elliott getting a positive test has shook a few of the players up," Mowbray said.

“The situation regarding Elliott was disappointing for him, but it’s disappointing for us all.

“The players who were training in Elliott’s group have all had further tests and they’ve come back as negative.

“Elliott Bennett’s a model professional, really conscientious, a hard working kid, and a family man.

“He’s taken every precaution, as everyone has, and it was a surprise when he was pulled off the training pitch and told he had a positive test.

“He has no symptoms and he’s fine, but he’ll self isolate and should be back training for us after his self-isolation.

“I think we should all have caution," he added. "When players are allowed contact, their natural enthusiasm will take over and they’ll get wrapped up in the training.”


