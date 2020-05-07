Motivation and mentality over fitness

Manager Tony Mowbray believes mentality and motivation will have a greater role to play than fitness levels in the remaining nine Championship games.

After several months of participating in training programmes from home, the Rovers boss believes that it will be difficult for players to reach full match fitness when football is given the green light to resume.

However, he insists that inspiring the group can reap greater rewards.

“We sit three points outside the play-offs and if we can have a good run, as we’ve had one or two this season,” said Mowbray.

“I looked at a form chart just before Christmas and we were top of the form chart over an 11-game period.

“If we can hit a run of form like that over nine games, we’ve got every chance of making the play-offs.

“Every team is going to be in the same boat, but I believe a nine-game season is going to be about the inspiration you can give the team on any given matchday.

“You will pick up injuries, because the intensity is going to be like a cup competition over nine games that’s going to be played in a month probably, so you’ll probably be having two three-game weeks and two two-game weeks.

“So they’re going to come really thick and fast, and you’re going to have to dig right into your squad, but I do think it’s about the mentality on the day rather than the fitness.”