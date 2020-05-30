Ladies pair return to parent clubs

Rovers Ladies can confirm that England Under-19s pair Missy Bo Kearns and Fran Stenson have returned to their parent clubs.

The departures come following the decision to end the 2019-20 season for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship, with immediate effect.

Stenson joined for a second loan spell from Arsenal in September 2019, making nine league appearances in the 2019-20 campaign, and keeping clean sheets against Durham and Crystal Palace to help record the first two Championship victories for Gemma Donnelly's side.

Kearns, also 19, arrived from Liverpool in January 2020, playing three times and assisting the winning goal on her debut away at Charlton.

Rovers Ladies wish both players the best of luck in the future.