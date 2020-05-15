Skip to site footer
Join the Joy of Moving Home School Festival!

A festival of home school activities to get children and their families moving and having fun

2 Hours ago

On International Day of Families, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust is partnering with EFL Trust and Ferrero to launch the Joy of Moving Home School Festival.

The festival will see a full afternoon of home school activities and games to get children and their families moving and having fun.

Following the launch of the new online Joy of Moving resource hub, the Home School Festival will involve 72 other EFL Trust network Club Community Organisations and at a time when children are unlikely to experience the fun of their school sports day this year or missing playtime with their friends, will offer children and families an afternoon of movement and fun with different games and activities to choose from.

The Joy of Moving programme, a Ferrero CSR project, has been supporting Year 5 children across EFL Communities in the UK for the past six years. The Joy of Moving programme has consisted of two elements – the Move & Learn programme and Joy of Moving Festivals.

Over 310,000 children have been introduced to moving and learning new skills, all while having fun and playing.

Mike Evans, Chief Executive at EFL Trust, said: “We are delighted to bring the Joy of Moving Home School Festival to thousands of households across the UK. So many children will miss out on their Sports Day and our festival should offer fun whilst also keeping children active during these times.

"Our network of Club Community Organisations have been doing some amazing work in response to Coronavirus and this is another way in which football is supporting the community and reaching families in all regions of the country.”

Charlie Cayton, Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Ferrero UK, added: “We have had a strategic partnership with the EFL Trust for many years, delivering our corporate social responsibility (CSR) project the Joy of Moving Move & Learn and Festivals.

"We have swiftly worked with EFL Trust to adapt the programme to share our simple and fun unbranded games with parents and teachers, that give ideas on how to get kids moving through play.

"This includes a freely accessible resource hub for everyone. We are really excited to see the Joy of Moving Home School Festival in action."

The games and activities are based on the unique Joy of Moving methodology, developed by Ferrero, with key independent parties including Foro Italico (Rome University) and the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI).

This methodology inspires children to move through play across the world, whilst developing key skills in four major areas: physical fitness, motor coordination, cognitive functions and creativity and life skills.

The Joy of Moving Home School Festival will begin next week. Keep a look out for what is happening as local schools engage through #JOMHomeFestival or to find more fun games to play, visit www.joyofmovingresourcehub.co.uk.


Community

Rovers play vital role in Blackburn's hour of need

1 May 2020

As part of the #OneRoversTogether campaign, Rovers are proud to continue to support the Blackburn Foodbank in our community's hour of need.

Read full article

Community

Blackburn Rovers Sports College continues to deliver

24 April 2020

Staff from the Blackburn Rovers Sports College have seen an incredible response from students since moving to an online platform last month.

Read full article

Community

Rovers’ community response to COVID-19

18 March 2020

Following instructions and advice from the Government and football authorities, most Community Trust projects and programmes have been kicked into touch by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read full article

Community

NCS Youth Board's #SOS Call

22 April 2020

The inspirational group of young people that form Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s NCS Youth Board have launched their latest social action project #SOS.

Read full article

