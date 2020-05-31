Skip to site footer
Club News

Johno: We're raring to go

The midfielder knows there's no time to waste when the 2019-20 campaign resumes

1 Hour ago

Sporting a new look for the return to training, Bradley Johnson says the Rovers squad is ready to hit the ground running when a date is set for football to resume.

Johnson and the rest of the players began training back at Brockhall in small groups this week following a near three month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are still nine games left of the 2019-20 campaign, and with Rovers sitting only three points outside the play-offs, the 33-year-old knows that there is no time to waste when the games resume.

“It’s been good to be back, because we’ve been off for quite a while," the combative midfielder admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“It’s been good to come back in, see the lads, get back on the grass and do some work together.

“Aside from that, we’re all doing fine. We’re keeping distance and there’s four of us in a group.

“We see the lads in passing and say hello, but it’s just been a case of coming in to train and then going home.

“We’re used to playing against each other, training hard, tackling, that sort of thing.

“I’m sure the EFL and PFA will sort out meetings soon to decide when we can come back into contact, but everyone’s raring to go to get the games back underway."

Elliott Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, and Johnson, a close friend of the skipper's since their time together at Norwich City, adds that the news hit close to home.

“With what happened with Benno earlier in the week, that put a downer on things a little bit, but he’s feeling fine and has no symptoms," he said.

“It’s unfortunate that these things creep up on you without you knowing, but he’s fine and is at home.

“I was shocked when I heard the news. He’s a big character in our changing room and we’re a really tight group in there.

“We all wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back once his self isolation period is over."


