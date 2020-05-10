Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Improving fitness and football awareness

Gemma Donnelly says the players have been provided with training aids to boost performances

6 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly says her players have been working hard to develop both their fitness and their football awareness during lockdown.

The players have all been provided with a series of training programmes, including home workouts, outdoor exercises and online classes, aimed at maintaining fitness levels, which the coaching staff can track.

But Donnelly says that a personal development task, where players can identify their own strengths and weaknesses via video analysis, will hopefully prove to be more beneficial when the players return to the pitch.

“It’s incredibly tough, but we’ve done a number of things for the players and we’re hoping that they use their one allowed exercise a day to ensure that they’re keeping fit,” the Ladies boss told iFollow Rovers.

“Our strength and conditioning coach has been setting them home programmes to do, so it’s been a combination of offerings.

“Workouts they can be doing in the house, we’ve also got stuff scheduled over the web as well, like Yoga classes, but equally they have to submit their recordings via an App or from their watches or their phones.

“So we can track what they’re doing, where they’ve been, how long they’ve been exercising for, at what intensity etc, and then we can monitor that based on the programmes that we’ve sent to them, but equally so we can see who’s actually putting a shift in whilst they’re at home and not shirking, because we’re still due to resume our league when it’s safe to do so."

Donnelly added: “On top of that, we’ve set their food diaries as well, so they have to submit that information and, of course, along with that, they’ve been given homework of an analysis task, which is a progressive task over the number of weeks.

“It started from just being able to clip themselves during games, but it’s progressively worked into units and the whole team, in terms of things we’re looking to identify and where we can improve our performances.

“So they’re not short of tasks, that’s for sure. We’re not just trying to fill a void, we’re trying to make it really purposeful, otherwise they won’t do it.

“Being able to watch themselves back and analyse themselves, some have found it really hard, because they don’t particularly like watching themselves, but others have really enjoyed doing the task, because they have identified things they can improve on or things they have done really well which they would like to take forward into the games.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Key workers doing a super important job

9 May 2020

Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly has paid tribute to the NHS heroes currently tackling the Coronavirus outbreak – a number of which represent Rovers.

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly: It’s a huge game

13 December 2019

Gemma Donnelly admitted that Sunday’s fixture at London Bees is a ‘huge game’ as they look to move away from the bottom of the Championship table.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers Ladies v London City Lionesses

9 December 2019

Read full article

Ladies

We need to be clinical

24 November 2019

Gemma Donnelly wants her Rovers Ladies team to take advantage of their chances when Crystal Palace come to Bamber Bridge on Sunday, 2pm.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Key workers doing a super important job

9 May 2020

Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly has paid tribute to the NHS heroes currently tackling the Coronavirus outbreak – a number of which represent Rovers.

Read full article

Ladies

FA Women’s Championship Statement

3 April 2020

These are challenging circumstances for English football and our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this...

Read full article

Ladies

Knight: The right step forward for me

28 March 2020

Hope Knight spoke of her determination to make her time at Rovers a success, following a move to sign for the Blues until at least the end of this season.

Read full article

Ladies

Walsh makes Rovers return

26 March 2020

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the re-signing of midfielder Hannah Walsh, until the end of the season.

Read full article

View more