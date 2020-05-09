‘I want to be successful for the Owners’ - TM

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits he would like to be successful for the Owners, who have expressed their care and concern for club staff throughout the current crisis.

The manager has remained in regular contact with the Owners since the season was suspended in mid-March due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

He insists he is grateful for their continued commitment, amidst challenging circumstances, and hopes he can deliver success on the pitch, to thank them for their steadfast support.

“I’ve repetitively said to our fans, and I know it’s been a rough period for the Owners, but I’ve been to India five or six times now and I find them humble and family-orientated people,” said the Rovers boss, whose side sit just three points outside the play-off positions.

“I know from my contact with them over the past few weeks, their concern is for the health of the people at the training ground – how is the laundry lady, the chefs, the kitman – they want to know that everybody is safe and well.

“They do have their own challenges at the moment with their business, but that’s just their nature – they want to know that everybody is keeping fine.

“When you meet a human being and you make a connection, I want to do really well for these people, because I think they’ve had a rough ride.

“I feel as though we’re bouncing back and we do have an opportunity this year.

“I would like to be successful for the Owners. Of course, we need their business to get back on its feet pretty quickly, because they do send a lot of money over every month to look after this club and make sure it keeps moving forward.”