Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

‘I want to be successful for the Owners’ - TM

Rovers boss wants to reward the Owners' care and commitment with success on the pitch

6 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits he would like to be successful for the Owners, who have expressed their care and concern for club staff throughout the current crisis.

The manager has remained in regular contact with the Owners since the season was suspended in mid-March due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

He insists he is grateful for their continued commitment, amidst challenging circumstances, and hopes he can deliver success on the pitch, to thank them for their steadfast support.

“I’ve repetitively said to our fans, and I know it’s been a rough period for the Owners, but I’ve been to India five or six times now and I find them humble and family-orientated people,” said the Rovers boss, whose side sit just three points outside the play-off positions.

“I know from my contact with them over the past few weeks, their concern is for the health of the people at the training ground – how is the laundry lady, the chefs, the kitman – they want to know that everybody is safe and well.

“They do have their own challenges at the moment with their business, but that’s just their nature – they want to know that everybody is keeping fine.

“When you meet a human being and you make a connection, I want to do really well for these people, because I think they’ve had a rough ride.

“I feel as though we’re bouncing back and we do have an opportunity this year.

“I would like to be successful for the Owners. Of course, we need their business to get back on its feet pretty quickly, because they do send a lot of money over every month to look after this club and make sure it keeps moving forward.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Injury update: Lewis Holtby

1 February 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says that he expects Lewis Holtby to miss the next couple of weeks as he awaits a diagnosis on the midfielder's injury.

Read full article

Club News

A good test at a key stage of the season

6 February 2020

Back on home turf this weekend, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says his side need to stand up to be counted against an in form Fulham team.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of Lenihan return

20 November 2019

Tony Mowbray has his fingers crossed that Darragh Lenihan will be back fully fit and available for selection when Rovers host Barnsley at Ewood Park this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

We found a way to win

23 November 2019

Tony Mowbray says he was pleased by the determination shown by his side to recover twice to earn victory at home to a resilient Barnsley side.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Key workers doing a super important job

8 Hours ago

Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly has paid tribute to the NHS heroes currently tackling the Coronavirus outbreak – a number of which represent Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Dack delivers special surprise

10 Hours ago

Bradley Dack delivered a special surprise to a young Rovers fan who has been playing a key role in the nation’s fight against Coronavirus.

Read full article

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

14 Hours ago

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 11am today.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Victory at Ewood Day!

8 May 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

View more