Grayson's great giveaways!

Joe Grayson is auctioning off some of his collection of Rovers memorabilia in support of key workers tackling the pandemic.

The young defender, who has already donated £1,000 to four local charities on behalf of Rovers’ Under-23s, looks set to raise a similar sum of money from his latest fundraising effort.

Grayson, who has started two games for the first team after coming through Rovers’ Academy ranks, is giving fans the opportunity to win three fantastic football mementos.

The first is a Morten Gamst Pedersen home shirt from the 2004-05 Premier League season, signed by the whole squad – including the likes of Tugay, Brad Friedel, Matt Jansen, Robbie Savage, Ryan Nelsen, Steven Reid and many more.

The second item is a signed Mark Hughes away shirt from the 2000-01 promotion-winning campaign. Hughes, who of course later went on to manage the club, made 29 league appearances that season, scoring five goals, and started the game at Preston when Rovers secured promotion to the Premier League.

The final auction item is a pair of Morten Gamst Pedersen’s boots, signed by the Norwegian international himself. Pedersen played 350 games for the club, scoring 47 goals, including a famous brace in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in September 2005.

To bid for the prized possessions, please click here. All proceeds will be donated to those who need it most during the current crisis.