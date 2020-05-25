Grayson’s generous gesture to Community Trust

People in Blackburn who have been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak are set for a welcome boost thanks to the efforts of Rovers defender Joe Grayson.

The 21-year-old Academy graduate has raised £1,400 by auctioning off four fantastic items of football memorabilia:

Morten Gamst Pedersen Premier League home shirt, signed by 2004-05 Rovers squad – £511



Morten Gamst Pedersen’s signed football boots – £330



Signed Mark Hughes Rovers away shirt from 2000-01 promotion season – £300



Aaron Ramsey match-worn Arsenal shirt from FA Cup tie vs Leeds United in 2012 – £250

All of the proceeds will be donated to Rovers’ official charity, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, who have led the club’s fight against COVID-19, by raising vital awareness and support for those most vulnerable and in need during the current crisis, through the #OneRoversTogether campaign.

Grayson, who followed in father Simon’s footsteps in August 2018 when he made his debut for the club, was thrilled by the amount raised.

“I’ve seen the amazing work that the Community Trust have been doing during these difficult times and so I wanted to support that and make sure it would benefit the people of Blackburn who need it the most,” said the young defender.

“I didn’t expect to raise the amount of money that we’ve raised when I first came across the items and thought of the idea. It’s gone through the roof and so I’m really thankful to everyone who’s put money towards such a worthy cause.”

Gary Robinson, CEO of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust was full of praise for Joe’s fundraising efforts, adding: “We can’t thank Joe enough for this really generous donation.

“Like many other charities and businesses, our finances and revenue streams are being challenged during these uncertain times.

“Joe’s donation will make a massive difference and will help us deliver the vital services and initiatives that support local people that are in need at this difficult time.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, to support their award-winning work in the local community during these challenging circumstances, should email mailto:Gary.Robinson@brfctrust.co.uk