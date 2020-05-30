Good to get back into the swing of things

Rovers returned to training at the beginning of this week, and Tony Mowbray's been pleased with what he's seen from his players.

The squad and coaching staff returned to Brockhall this week to take part in small group sessions for the first time in almost three months.

During the time in isolation, each player was given a strict fitness programme to keep themselves fit following the suspension of the season.

And on returning, Mowbray says it's great to be back working on the grass again.

“It’s phase one of the training sessions, so not everyone’s together, it’s players in small groups," he explained.

“The coaches are working with five players each and we’re trying to keep them apart.

“The players who start early in the morning won’t see the players who come in in the afternoon.

“It’s not back to normal, but we’re back on the grass again and I’ve found it really pleasing to see their physical data.

“They’ve all worked really hard through lockdown and they’ve come back with their numbers and physical data looking really high.

“The pitches are nice because the grass has time to grow, the environment’s been lovely and the weather’s been warm.

“A lot of work has been put in to this happening and the lads coming back, and it’s gone relatively smoothly.

“The coaches, especially the sports science department, have worked really hard to prepare the team and the football coaches are working away as well," he added.

“It’s difficult at times to make it enjoyable when working in small groups, but it’s the first week and it’s gone as well as we could have hoped.

“I stayed all day on Monday and saw all the players. The coaches who took the sessions left after their group was finished, just to stop the temptation to hang around with each other really.

“Players generally want to sit and chat to see how everyone is getting on, but we’ve been getting them away."