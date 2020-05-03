Getting to Know: Zak Gilsenan

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s midfielder Zak Gilsenan, to get to know the Australian youth international a little better …

ZAK GILSENAN

Position: Attacking midfielder

DOB: 08/03/2003

Former clubs: Liverpool and Barcelona

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been here since Under-16s level, so just over a year now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

I think it’s mainly the atmosphere around the place. It’s very positive and we have some good lads in the squad.

Club you support:

I’m an Arsenal supporter. I’ve supported them from a young age, following in the footsteps of my brother and my dad.

Football superstitions:

I always have my left sock on my right foot and my right sock on my left. It started ages ago and it’s just kept happening ever since.

Best friend in football:

Lenni Cirino. He was at Liverpool with me for a little while, so I knew him briefly from there. I get along well with Jared Harlock as well, but we’re a really close group to be honest.

Idol growing up:

Neymar. I love watching videos of him and used to try and copy his skills. I was at Barcelona when he was playing for the club, so it was great to see him up close.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’d say I’m creative, good on the ball and I always try to make things happen on the pitch.

Highlight of your career:

Making my Premier League 2 debut and my debut for the Australian youth team. Scoring in the FA Youth Cup against Preston North End was right up there for me as well.

Hopes for the season:

We want to do as well as we can in both the league and the FA Youth Cup. On a personal level, I want to continue pushing myself and to play as much for the Under-23s this season as possible.