Getting To Know: Sam Burns

Next up in this new series, we find out a little more about Rovers' rising stars from the Academy

2 Hours ago

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s hot-shot Sam Burns, to get to know the second year scholar a little better …

SAM BURNS

Position: Striker
DOB: 09/08/2002

How long have you been at Rovers:

This is my fourth year. I started at Under-14s level.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

There’s good programmes and a good culture here from the coaches and the players we have.

Club you support:

I support Liverpool.

Football superstitions:

I don’t have any, but Dan Pike goes to the toilet before every game, which I think is the oddest superstition I’ve come across!

Best friend in football:

Isaac Whitehall and James Connolly. They’re good lads. Isaac’s my room-mate and James gives me a lift home!

Idol growing up:

Steven Gerrard. He had it all and was a fantastic leader for Liverpool and England.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’m fast, hard working and have a big heart.

Highlight of your career:

It would probably have to be playing against Real Madrid last summer. The facilities were unbelievable, so big and so modern. It was a fantastic trip.

Hopes for the season:

I want to get a professional deal with Rovers and for the team to finish as high up as we can in our league.


