Getting to Know: Matty Platt

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s defender Matty Platt, to get to know the centre back who spent last season on loan at Barrow a little better …

MATTY PLATT

Position: Defender

DOB: 03/10/1997

First team played for:

It was Bleak Hill Rovers. I went there when I was about five years old. I think it was the same team Lewis Travis played for! I was there until I was about 10 and then that’s when I started coming here.

Your move to Rovers:

It was a funny one actually. I went to a trial for the town team at St Annes and there were some Rovers coaches there watching and I think my dad got a phone call, asking me to come here, and I’ve been here ever since!

Best friend in football:

I’d probably say Trav (Lewis Travis). He doesn’t live too far away and I knew him for a couple of years before he came to Rovers and I helped him come here. And then I’ve obviously got to know him a lot better since then.

Describe yourself as a player:

Someone who likes to defend and then I try to play a bit if I can. I try and lead and encourage others.

Highlight of your career:

When we won the league with the Under-23s a couple of years ago. I think that’s probably the highlight so far.

Hopes for the season:

I’m obviously on loan at Barrow at the minute and we’re doing well, we’re top of the league, so hopefully we can win the league and get promoted, but there’s a long way to go yet.

Career ambitions:

To play in the Premier League. I think every player should aim high and the Premier League is the pinnacle in world football, so I’d love to play in the Premier League one day.