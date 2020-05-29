Getting to Know: Matty Platt

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s defender Matty Platt, to get to know the centre back who spent last season on loan at Barrow a little better …
MATTY PLATT
Position: Defender
DOB: 03/10/1997
First team played for:
It was Bleak Hill Rovers. I went there when I was about five years old. I think it was the same team Lewis Travis played for! I was there until I was about 10 and then that’s when I started coming here.
Your move to Rovers:
It was a funny one actually. I went to a trial for the town team at St Annes and there were some Rovers coaches there watching and I think my dad got a phone call, asking me to come here, and I’ve been here ever since!
Best friend in football:
I’d probably say Trav (Lewis Travis). He doesn’t live too far away and I knew him for a couple of years before he came to Rovers and I helped him come here. And then I’ve obviously got to know him a lot better since then.
Describe yourself as a player:
Someone who likes to defend and then I try to play a bit if I can. I try and lead and encourage others.
Highlight of your career:
When we won the league with the Under-23s a couple of years ago. I think that’s probably the highlight so far.
Hopes for the season:
I’m obviously on loan at Barrow at the minute and we’re doing well, we’re top of the league, so hopefully we can win the league and get promoted, but there’s a long way to go yet.
Career ambitions:
To play in the Premier League. I think every player should aim high and the Premier League is the pinnacle in world football, so I’d love to play in the Premier League one day.