Getting to Know: Jared Harlock

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s midfielder Jared Harlock, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …
JARED HARLOCK
Position: Midfielder
DOB: 20/09/2002
Previous clubs: Liverpool
How long have you been at Rovers:
I’ve been here for about two-and-a-half years now, starting at Under-14s level.
Best thing about being at Rovers:
I enjoy the environment, training, matches and being in a Category One team, which pushes you on.
Club you support:
I’m a Liverpool supporter, but Rovers is my second team, as I was initially here as a six-year-old.
Football superstitions:
I put my right boot on first.
Best friend in football:
Jake Garrett and George Wyatt. I’ve known Jake for a while and I welcomed George into the team when he arrived. We’ve been close ever since.
Idol growing up:
Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres.
Describe yourself as a player:
I think I’m quite creative and have an eye for a pass.
Highlight of your career:
We went away last year in an IberCup competition and won 3-0 in the final against an Israeli side called Ashdod. We beat Sporting Lisbon 2-0 in the semi-finals as well.
Hopes for the season:
Personally, I want to be the best player I can, help the team to finish as high up in the league as possible and to do well in the FA Youth Cup.