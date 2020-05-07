Skip to site footer
Getting to Know: Jared Harlock

Next up in this new series, we find out a little more about Rovers' rising stars from the Academy

2 Hours ago

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s midfielder Jared Harlock, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …

JARED HARLOCK

Position: Midfielder
DOB: 20/09/2002
Previous clubs: Liverpool

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been here for about two-and-a-half years now, starting at Under-14s level.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

I enjoy the environment, training, matches and being in a Category One team, which pushes you on.

Club you support:

I’m a Liverpool supporter, but Rovers is my second team, as I was initially here as a six-year-old.

Football superstitions:

I put my right boot on first.

Best friend in football:

Jake Garrett and George Wyatt. I’ve known Jake for a while and I welcomed George into the team when he arrived. We’ve been close ever since.

Idol growing up:

Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres.

Describe yourself as a player:

I think I’m quite creative and have an eye for a pass.

Highlight of your career:

We went away last year in an IberCup competition and won 3-0 in the final against an Israeli side called Ashdod. We beat Sporting Lisbon 2-0 in the semi-finals as well.

Hopes for the season:

Personally, I want to be the best player I can, help the team to finish as high up in the league as possible and to do well in the FA Youth Cup.


