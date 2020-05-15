Getting to Know: Jalil Saadi

Earlier this season, we caught up with second-year scholar Jalil Saadi, to get to know the Morocco Under-20 international a little better …

JALIL SAADI

Position: Midfielder/Defender

DOB: 03/11/2001

Previous club: Toulouse

How long have you been at Rovers:

I have been at Rovers for around a year-and-a-half now and so far it’s been good. It’s been a big learning curve, learning more about the English language especially.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

The club have given me the opportunity to express myself on and off the pitch. They have given me opportunities that I didn’t get in France.

Club you support:

I’m a Manchester United fan. I supported Toulouse when I was younger, but they are bottom of their league at the moment!

Football superstitions:

I don’t have any to be honest.

Best friend in football:

It would have to be Enzo Boyomo. We’ve known each other since we were young and played for the same team in France before we came over here. I’ve known him since I was nine or 10.

Idol growing up:

It was Zinedine Zidane, but I only saw him in the latter stages of his career. Since then, it’s been Paul Pogba. He’s someone I look up to.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’m quite relaxed on the ball and never panic. I try to make the right decision every time and I like to get on the ball and play.

Highlight of your career:

I would say signing here. I used to play in the lower leagues in France, but the competition wasn’t the best.

Hopes for the season:

I want to get my pro contract and play with the Under-23s more often. For the team, we want to progress as far as we can in the FA Youth Cup.