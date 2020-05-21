Getting to Know: Brandon Lonsdale

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s forward Brandon Lonsdale, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …

BRANDON LONSDALE

Position: Striker

DOB: 03/09/2002

Former clubs: Accrington Stanley

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been here for about a year-and-a-half now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

I’d say signing my scholarship here was the best thing. Since then, it’s just been brilliant to develop my game with the coaches and represent the club.

Club you support:

I’m a Rovers supporter.

Football superstitions:

I don’t really have any to be honest.

Best friend in football:

Lenni Cirino. I knew him before I came here anyway, as he was a mate outside of football. He’s funny and I room with him on away trips.

Idol growing up:

Lionel Messi, as he’s the best player in the world. Growing up a Rovers fan, I used to love Morten Gamst Pedersen. He was my favourite player when I was younger.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’m quick, direct and very creative. I love scoring goals.

Highlight of your career:

I’d say signing with Rovers because it’s always been my club.

Hopes for the season:

To try and do well in the FA Youth Cup and to finish as high up the league table as we can. I want to try and get 15 goals this season, that’s my target.