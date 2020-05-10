Getting to Know: Ben Pleavin

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s midfielder Ben Pleavin, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …

BEN PLEAVIN

Position: Midfielder

DOB: 11/10/2002

Former clubs: Manchester United

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been at Rovers for just over a year now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

The games programme that we have here, as it allows you to play against the best teams in the country.

Club you support:

Manchester United. It runs in the family.

Football superstitions:

I just get on with it. I just want to get out there.

Best friend in football:

George Wyatt. He was at United with me since I was nine. Alex Baker and Joe Ferguson are two here that I really get on with as well.

Idol growing up:

Michael Carrick. He was someone I looked up to because of the way he could pass the ball and dictate games.

Describe yourself as a player:

I have a good passing range and I work hard to try and be as productive as possible.

Highlight of your career:

Signing my scholarship here. I was told that the club wanted me here full-time and it was a great feeling.

Hopes for the season:

For me to be able to improve as much as I can. As a team, the aim is to have a good season and finish as high up the table as we possibly can.