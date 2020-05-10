Getting to Know: Ben Pleavin

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s midfielder Ben Pleavin, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …
BEN PLEAVIN
Position: Midfielder
DOB: 11/10/2002
Former clubs: Manchester United
How long have you been at Rovers:
I’ve been at Rovers for just over a year now.
Best thing about being at Rovers:
The games programme that we have here, as it allows you to play against the best teams in the country.
Club you support:
Manchester United. It runs in the family.
Football superstitions:
I just get on with it. I just want to get out there.
Best friend in football:
George Wyatt. He was at United with me since I was nine. Alex Baker and Joe Ferguson are two here that I really get on with as well.
Idol growing up:
Michael Carrick. He was someone I looked up to because of the way he could pass the ball and dictate games.
Describe yourself as a player:
I have a good passing range and I work hard to try and be as productive as possible.
Highlight of your career:
Signing my scholarship here. I was told that the club wanted me here full-time and it was a great feeling.
Hopes for the season:
For me to be able to improve as much as I can. As a team, the aim is to have a good season and finish as high up the table as we possibly can.