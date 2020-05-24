Getting to Know: Andy Fisher

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s goalkeeper Andy Fisher, to get to know the talented shot-stopper a little better …

ANDY FISHER

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: 12/02/1998

First team played for:

I think I was about eight years old. I started off at Appley Bridge, which is my local team. I was playing above my age group, so I had to go and play at my own level, so then I went to Shevington Strikers, and from there I came to Rovers.

Your move to Rovers:

I was 13. My cousin got me trials at Rovers and from there I signed on.

Best friend in football:

Probably Lewis Mansell, who is playing up in Scotland now for Partick Thistle. He joined Rovers the year after me, so I grew up with him in the digs and I still speak to him regularly.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’d probably say that distribution and shot-stopping are my two main strengths. I’d like to add to my physique, which would help me come for crosses and be more commanding.

Highlight of your career:

Probably making my debut for the first team in the Checkatrade Trophy against Stoke at Ewood Park.

Hopes for the season:

Hopefully get some game time in League One for MK Dons between now and the end of the season.

Career ambitions:

I’d like to play in the Premier League – I think everyone wants that. And in the short term, next year I want to challenge for the Rovers number one spot.