Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Andy Fisher

Next up in this new series, we find out a little more about Rovers' rising stars from the U23s

Just now

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s goalkeeper Andy Fisher, to get to know the talented shot-stopper a little better …

ANDY FISHER

Position: Goalkeeper
DOB: 12/02/1998

First team played for:

I think I was about eight years old. I started off at Appley Bridge, which is my local team. I was playing above my age group, so I had to go and play at my own level, so then I went to Shevington Strikers, and from there I came to Rovers.

Your move to Rovers:

I was 13. My cousin got me trials at Rovers and from there I signed on.

Best friend in football:

Probably Lewis Mansell, who is playing up in Scotland now for Partick Thistle. He joined Rovers the year after me, so I grew up with him in the digs and I still speak to him regularly.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’d probably say that distribution and shot-stopping are my two main strengths. I’d like to add to my physique, which would help me come for crosses and be more commanding.

Highlight of your career:

Probably making my debut for the first team in the Checkatrade Trophy against Stoke at Ewood Park.

Hopes for the season:

Hopefully get some game time in League One for MK Dons between now and the end of the season.

Career ambitions:

I’d like to play in the Premier League – I think everyone wants that. And in the short term, next year I want to challenge for the Rovers number one spot.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Getting to Know: Brandon Lonsdale

21 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s forward Brandon Lonsdale, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …

Read full article

Academy

Getting To Know: Sam Burns

18 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s hot-shot Sam Burns, to get to know the second year scholar a little better …

Read full article

Academy

Getting to Know: Jalil Saadi

15 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with second-year scholar Jalil Saadi, to get to know the Morocco Under-20 international a little better …

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Grayson's great giveaways!

16 May 2020

Joe Grayson is auctioning off some of his collection of Rovers memorabilia in support of key workers tackling the pandemic.

Read full article

Development Squad

U18s and U23s leagues terminated

1 May 2020

Following today’s announcement from the EFL, Rovers can confirm that the club’s Under-18s and Under-23s won’t be resuming their 2019-20 league seasons.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s raise vital funds for Blackburn charities!

27 April 2020

Rovers Under-23s players have joined the collective club effort in support of key workers during these challenging times.

Read full article

Development Squad

High hopes for the future

16 March 2020

Jake Garrett may have only just turned 17, but the talented teenager says he's keen to be part of the Development Squad's pre-season plans.

Read full article

View more