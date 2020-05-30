Franco's fond memories!

Following on from last night's latest Rovers Rewind, one of the goalscorers from that memorable win against Burnley back in October 2009 was quick to get in touch with us.

Franco Di Santo may have only scored once during his season-long loan at Ewood Park from Chelsea, but it turned into a memorable one at that, despite being only a couple of yards out!

After Robbie Blake's early opener for the visitors, Rovers hit back through David Dunn just four minutes later.

Di Santo's header put us in front before Pascal Chimbonda bagged his first and only Rovers goal with a precise finish just before the interval.

Although Chris Eagles pulled a late goal back for the visitors, Rovers held on to earn victory in what was the first top flight meeting between the sides since 1966.

And reflecting on that day and his goal, Argentine frontman Di Santo admits he enjoys reflecting on his year-long stay in East Lancashire.

“I remember that it was an amazing day for everyone against Burnley," he said with a grin.

“It was a big derby and we had the pressure to get the three points.

“Like I say, it was an amazing day, especially for me because I was able to score a goal that went on to help the team.

“Furthermore, it was fantastic to celebrate that goal with all of the fans.

“I enjoyed watching the video back, because it was such a great day for all of us. It was a real pleasure for me to play at Rovers in front of all the supporters."

Now back in South America, 31-year-old Di Santo is currently with Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro after taking in stints with Wigan Athletic, Werder Bremen, Schalke and Rayo Vallecano following his departure from Rovers.