Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Franco's fond memories!

The Argentine forward's one and only Rovers goal came against Burnley back in October 2009

2 Hours ago

Following on from last night's latest Rovers Rewind, one of the goalscorers from that memorable win against Burnley back in October 2009 was quick to get in touch with us.

Franco Di Santo may have only scored once during his season-long loan at Ewood Park from Chelsea, but it turned into a memorable one at that, despite being only a couple of yards out!

After Robbie Blake's early opener for the visitors, Rovers hit back through David Dunn just four minutes later.

Di Santo's header put us in front before Pascal Chimbonda bagged his first and only Rovers goal with a precise finish just before the interval.

Although Chris Eagles pulled a late goal back for the visitors, Rovers held on to earn victory in what was the first top flight meeting between the sides since 1966.

And reflecting on that day and his goal, Argentine frontman Di Santo admits he enjoys reflecting on his year-long stay in East Lancashire.

“I remember that it was an amazing day for everyone against Burnley," he said with a grin.

“It was a big derby and we had the pressure to get the three points.

“Like I say, it was an amazing day, especially for me because I was able to score a goal that went on to help the team.

“Furthermore, it was fantastic to celebrate that goal with all of the fans.

“I enjoyed watching the video back, because it was such a great day for all of us. It was a real pleasure for me to play at Rovers in front of all the supporters."

Now back in South America, 31-year-old Di Santo is currently with Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro after taking in stints with Wigan Athletic, Werder Bremen, Schalke and Rayo Vallecano following his departure from Rovers.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Last day to cash in on your Club Cash now!

Just now

You'll have to be quick to spend your Club Cash - it expires this evening!

Read full article

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 11am today.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: A derby day triumph!

21 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We were surprised by Bennett's test result

29 May 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits that his staff and playing squad were shocked when learning of Elliott Bennett's positive COVID-19 test.

Read full article

View more