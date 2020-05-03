Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Football Origins with Jayson Leutwiler

The Canadian international goalkeeper is next in line to talk us through his footballing career

4 Hours ago

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler became the latest Rovers player to take the hot-seat in our 'Football Origins' feature...

We sat down with the Swiss-born stopper to discuss his career so far - his firsts, his favourites and much more.

First Football Memory

It would probably be playing back home in Neuchatel, in Switzerland, in my back garden when I was really little.

Team You Supported Growing Up

I used to support, and I still do now, my team from back home, which is Neuchatel Xamax, who play in the First Division in Switzerland. I also support FC Basel, because I played for them as well, but from a young age I have supported my hometown team.

First Game You Attended

The first game I went to was probably to watch my hometown, Xamax, but very late on. I was probably about 12 or 13 years old, so it was quite late in my football career.

First Football Shirt You Owned

There’s two of them and I still have them at home. One was a Napoli shirt, with Maradona on the back, and the other one was from my hometown, Xamax, and I actually have photos of me wearing them, which are pretty funny.

First Pair of Football Boots

The first pair of boots I owned are probably the ones in the picture of me in my first shirt. But I also remember having the red Adidas Predators, which were probably one of the first pair of coloured boots to come out, and my Grandma bought them for me, so I was really happy.

Favourite Player

When I was younger, I was a big fan of David Beckham. I really liked him a lot. But then when I grew up, I concentrated more on goalkeepers, and Edwin van der Sar was definitely one of my biggest idols then.

First Junior Team

The first junior team I played for was for my village in Switzerland, called FC Cornaux. This is the village where I am from and I have great memories from being there.

Age You Were Scouted

I was scouted at the age of 12, by my hometown, Xamax, who were the biggest club in the district. That was the first time I was scouted.

Professional Debut

My senior debut in Switzerland was in the Second Division with Yverdon-Sport. I was on loan there for a whole year, in the 2009-10 season, and that’s who I made my professional debut for.

Best Memory in Football

I have a few. I’d say the first time I played for my country, my promotion here with Rovers, my promotion with Shrewsbury and my promotion back home in Switzerland. They are all great memories and I couldn’t pick just one, because they are all very special to me.

Best Advice Ever Received

The best advice I’ve ever got is from my dad, who said ‘play football because you love it and not for the money’.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Football Origins with Bradley Dack

26 April 2020

Bradley Dack became the latest Rovers player to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Charlie Mulgrew

5 March 2020

Charlie Mulgrew is next in line to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Darragh Lenihan

17 February 2020

Darragh Lenihan is next in line to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Sam Gallagher

11 February 2020

Sam Gallagher is next in line to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Arma handed home tie against Preston

Just now

Adam Armstrong will be in the home dugout at Ewood Park for the first time in his virtual managerial career after Rovers were drawn at home to Preston North End in the third round of the EFL Football...

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Promotion at Preston!

2 May 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

‘It was extra special to score that goal!’

2 May 2020

Nineteen years on from scoring THAT goal at Deepdale – to secure Rovers’ promotion to the Premier League – Matt Jansen has described it as an ‘extra special’ moment in his career.

Read full article

Club News

QE say thanks to DG

2 May 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead has paid a heartfelt thanks to Danny Graham for his fundraising efforts in support of the hospital’s patients and staff in these challenging times.

Read full article

View more