Football Origins with Jayson Leutwiler

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler became the latest Rovers player to take the hot-seat in our 'Football Origins' feature...

We sat down with the Swiss-born stopper to discuss his career so far - his firsts, his favourites and much more.

First Football Memory

It would probably be playing back home in Neuchatel, in Switzerland, in my back garden when I was really little.

Team You Supported Growing Up

I used to support, and I still do now, my team from back home, which is Neuchatel Xamax, who play in the First Division in Switzerland. I also support FC Basel, because I played for them as well, but from a young age I have supported my hometown team.

First Game You Attended

The first game I went to was probably to watch my hometown, Xamax, but very late on. I was probably about 12 or 13 years old, so it was quite late in my football career.

First Football Shirt You Owned

There’s two of them and I still have them at home. One was a Napoli shirt, with Maradona on the back, and the other one was from my hometown, Xamax, and I actually have photos of me wearing them, which are pretty funny.

First Pair of Football Boots

The first pair of boots I owned are probably the ones in the picture of me in my first shirt. But I also remember having the red Adidas Predators, which were probably one of the first pair of coloured boots to come out, and my Grandma bought them for me, so I was really happy.

Favourite Player

When I was younger, I was a big fan of David Beckham. I really liked him a lot. But then when I grew up, I concentrated more on goalkeepers, and Edwin van der Sar was definitely one of my biggest idols then.

First Junior Team

The first junior team I played for was for my village in Switzerland, called FC Cornaux. This is the village where I am from and I have great memories from being there.

Age You Were Scouted

I was scouted at the age of 12, by my hometown, Xamax, who were the biggest club in the district. That was the first time I was scouted.

Professional Debut

My senior debut in Switzerland was in the Second Division with Yverdon-Sport. I was on loan there for a whole year, in the 2009-10 season, and that’s who I made my professional debut for.

Best Memory in Football

I have a few. I’d say the first time I played for my country, my promotion here with Rovers, my promotion with Shrewsbury and my promotion back home in Switzerland. They are all great memories and I couldn’t pick just one, because they are all very special to me.

Best Advice Ever Received

The best advice I’ve ever got is from my dad, who said ‘play football because you love it and not for the money’.