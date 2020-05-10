Football Origins with Jacob Davenport

Jacob Davenport became the latest Rovers player to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

We sat down with the former Manchester City midfielder to discuss his career so far - his firsts, his favourites and much more.

First Football Memory

My first football memory is probably going to Maine Road with my dad. I’ve got a vague memory of just walking through the turnstiles and sitting on his lap.

Team You Supported Growing Up

The team I supported growing up is Manchester City. I was born into it really.

First Game You Attended

The first game I attended was probably the one I went to with my dad, even though I can’t actually remember which game it was. Other than that, I know I was at Stuart Pearce’s last game at Maine Road, because that day he gave my brother a signed shirt.

First Football Shirt You Owned

The first football shirt I owned was probably a Man City one. I think it was from the 2000-01 season.

First Pair of Football Boots

The first pair of football boots I owned was probably the ones in a picture of me with a City kit on. I’m not sure what brand they were! But the first proper pair of football boots that I remember wearing were the 2002 Adidas Predator Manias. The all red ones.

Favourite Player

My favourite player is a hard one really. I’d say my favourite five are Yaya Toure, David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta and Sergio Aguero. If I had to choose one, I’d probably say David Silva. He’s probably the best.

Age You Were Scouted

I was scouted at the age of about five or six. I went on trial to different clubs, including Rovers, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bolton. Lots of different clubs, but in the end I chose City.

Professional Debut

My professional debut was my Championship debut, a couple of years ago now. It was for Burton Albion at Villa Park. I found out the day before. It was proud moment for all my family and for myself.

Best Memory in Football

I’ve got so many good memories, but I’d probably say my best memory so far is my Championship debut, because as I said, it was a special moment.

Best Advice Ever Received

The best advice I’ve ever had is a well known saying I think and that’s ‘hard work beats talent when talent isn’t prepared to work hard enough’.