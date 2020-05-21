Fitness and fashion for Rovers’ Rhino!

Ryan Nyambe has been using the lockdown period to work on his creativity … but not the kind associated with football’s final third!

As well as following a rigorous fitness regime over the past 10 weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Rovers defender has also been finding alternative ways to keep himself busy.

After being inspired by team-mate Danny Graham, who has launched his own sportswear brand, Fugati, in recent weeks, Nyambe has also been channelling his own artistic flair.

Nicknamed Rhino, courtesy of club captain Elliott Bennett, the rampaging right-back has been drawing designs and creating concepts, which he admits could come to fruition in the future.

“It’s been a hard couple of months, but I’ve just been trying to keep myself busy and just trying to stay fit,” the 22-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“Obviously you’re stuck in doors most of the time, so I’ve been playing a bit on my PS4, my missus has got me into TikTok, so I’ve done a couple of dance videos and voiceovers with her, and I’ve been doing some creative stuff, thinking about fashion.

“I’ve seen that Danny Graham has started his own brand, so I’ve been doing a bit of brainstorming about maybe going down that line one day.

“Your daily routine is broken up and you don’t know what to do with yourself, so you have to try and make the most of it and become creative and try to do things in a different way or do new things, because it’s all helpful.

“I’ve been doing quite a few sketches and we’ll see if anything comes of it down the line.”

Away from a future fashion career, Nyambe has been working hard on maintaining his impressive fitness levels, sticking to a regular routine which he would follow during the football season.

Despite the defender’s dedicated approach, Nyambe admits he has been missing the banter with the boys, as well as the buzz of a matchday – things he took for granted before the season was suspended in mid-March.

“I’ve been trying to stick to a normal routine of how we would train when football was on,” added the Namibia international.

“So I keep the same daily routine, rest on the same day and then do a bigger session on a Saturday, just to replicate a matchday.

“So I build up during the week and then Saturday is a big day. I just try to keep to the same schedule.

“When you’re out there, you’re mostly doing running, you’re not doing much ball work, so it’s completely different to what you’re used to.

“You miss the camaraderie with the boys, the connection, the banter and just football itself and the adrenaline rush you get when you’re playing games.

“You don’t realise how much you miss it until you don’t have it. It’s a major thing to our lives. It is our life in fact, so once that’s taken away from us, you don’t know what to do with yourself.”