Fast for one day in support of the NHS

This Ramadhan, Blackburn Rovers hopes to form an even closer bond with its local community, whilst also showing support to the NHS heroes tackling COVID-19.

As part of the club’s #OneRoversTogether campaign, which aims to raise awareness and support for both our key workers and those most in need during this difficult time, executive staff at the club and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust will be fasting for one day.

Rovers CEO Steve Waggott, finance director Mike Cheston, manager Tony Mowbray and other members of the Senior Management Team at Ewood Park will be joining our Muslim friends and colleagues in Blackburn, and the billions across the world, by going without food and water from dawn until sunset on Wednesday May 13th.

And we are asking for supporters to join us on this journey.

Just as the current Coronavirus crisis has provided us all with the opportunity to reflect on the things we value and previously took for granted, Ramadhan teaches people to be more appreciative of what they have, whilst also cultivating mental toughness and self-control.

Throughout this holy month, British Muslims will also give away a portion of their wealth in order to help those in need.

Rovers have chosen to support one of the club’s official charity partners, East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, to show our appreciation to the frontline medical staff fighting the pandemic.

So, join us on May 13th and fast for one day, as we offer our support to the local community and to the NHS.

To donate, please click here.