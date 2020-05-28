Elliott Bennett tests positive for COVID-19

Rovers can confirm that captain Elliott Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 following the latest round of EFL tests.

Having initially submitted a negative test last Friday (May 22nd), Bennett took a second test on Monday (May 25th), which has now provided a positive result.

The 31-year-old, who is asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, will now self-isolate at home for the next seven days and provided he develops no symptoms, he will, in line with medical protocols, return to training with his Rovers team-mates on Friday June 5th.

Bennett, who was keen to let supporters know that he was feeling fine, said: “I feel fit and healthy.

“Hopefully this sends out a positive message to the community that perhaps many people have or have had the virus without showing any effects.

“I obviously would never have known if we hadn’t returned to training and taken the tests, because I don’t feel unwell and have got no symptoms whatsoever.

“There seems to have been a lot of hysteria about footballers returning to training, but it’s not a big deal at all. It’s the people who are seriously ill in hospital that we need to worry about, not footballers who are fit and healthy, and who aren’t showing any signs of being unwell.”

Of the 44 players and staff to be tested at the club’s Academy on Monday, Bennett is the only individual to provide a positive test.

The players and coaching staff who were in the same group as Bennett for Monday’s small group training session have subsequently been re-tested and have again provided negative results.

A further 44 tests will be carried out by the club today.