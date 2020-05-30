Skip to site footer
EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

A further 10 individuals from eight Championship clubs have now tested positive for COVID-19

5 Hours ago

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1,058 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested over the course of Thursday May 28th and Friday May 29th, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight clubs.  

Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE ONE

There is currently no testing programme underway in League One.

LEAGUE TWO

Following an initial round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and club staff were tested from four League Two clubs over the course of Thursday May 28th and Friday May 29th, with seven individuals testing positive from three clubs.  

Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS

The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.  

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the EFL.


