EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

Three individuals from two EFL clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 following the latest tests

3 Hours ago

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1,030 players and club staff have been tested over the course of Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th May, with three individuals testing positive from two clubs.

Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the EFL.


