DG auctioning off PFA award

Danny Graham is giving away his PFA League One Team of the Year medal, as he hopes to double his NHS fundraising target!

The striker was one of four Rovers players to receive a divisional award in 2017-18, along with Bradley Dack, Charlie Mulgrew and Amari’i Bell, after helping the club secure an immediate return to the Championship.

The PFA Awards celebrate the best of English football and recognise the outstanding performers in each division over the past 12 months, with Graham’s 14 league goals that season a key contributing factor to Rovers’ promotion success.

Over recent weeks, the 34-year-old has been auctioning off a number of prized possessions from his football career in order to raise money for the QE Hospital in Gateshead where he was born.

Having initially set himself a target of £5,000, Graham’s fundraising efforts have now surpassed £9,000 and he hopes his latest raffle will take the total past the magic £10,000 mark.

“It’s in a nice case with the medal inside of it,” he said. “Hopefully we can try and hit that £10,000 mark and it would be an incredible achievement if we can do that.

“Everyone who has been involved so far have put their hands in their pocket towards a great cause and hopefully they’ve enjoyed the raffles.

“So one last big one, before the fundraiser page closes. I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated to raise this amount of money so far. It’s been incredible and if we can get over that £10,000 mark it would just top everything off.”

To have a chance of claiming the star prize, fans are asked to donate £25 to Graham’s JustGiving page and use #NHS when leaving their name and donation. The raffle will remain open for 10 days.