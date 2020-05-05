Defeat for Arma in FM Cup

Adam Armstrong bowed out of the EFL Football Manager Cup after Rovers lost 2-0 to Preston North End at the third round stage.

Second-half strikes from Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen saw Preston progress into the quarter-finals of the e-tournament, which is raising money and awareness for the EFL’s official charity partner Mind, whose services are needed now more than ever in these challenging times.

To show your support and donate, please click here.

After taking part in the 54-team tournament, Armstrong tweeted: "Donated! Been a pleasure representing Rovers and helping such a great cause. Please donate if you can, anything would be appreciated."